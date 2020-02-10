Donald Trump announces first visit to India

The White House announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership," according to the White House statement.

In what will be his first visit to India since he took office, Trump will make stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was also the home of the civil rights leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

lc/aw (Reuters, AFP)