Donald Trump and Mike Pence present a united front

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had a meeting in the White House on Monday — the first since Trump supporters invaded the Capitol building — a senior administration official said.

The two leaders had a "good conversation" despite reports that their relationship had been under strain for the past few days.

Following the talk, a press release from the White House announced that the president had declared a state of emergency in Washington DC from January 11 to January 24 — four days after Joe Biden's inauguration.

The state of emergency gives the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency the authorization to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the nation's capital city.

What was discussed in the Oval Office?

The conversation reportedly included plans for the coming week and "reflecting" on the administration's achievements over its four-year term.

The official also said that both men had agreed that "those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America First movement."

Far-right Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday while Pence was inside.

Trump had set Pence up as his last hope to overturn the results of November's election which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The president was reportedly angered by Pence's refusal to go along with the unconstitutional scheme.

Some of Trump's supporters brought gallows to Washington DC on Wednesday as people in the crowd shouted: "Hang Mike Pence!"

The vice president has repeatedly rejected calls from Democrats to invoke the 25th amendment and declare Trump unfit for office.

