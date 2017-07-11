Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in first US presidential debate — live updates

With just weeks to go until the November 3 election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are going head-to-head in a debate that seeks to energize supporters and win over undecided voters

This first debate will mainly focus on US domestic issues, with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Supreme Court vacancy, the economy, and racial justice set to top the agenda

The debate will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (01:00 GMT/UTC, 03:00 CET, 04:00 EEST) and will be broadcast by DW online and on TV

The debate will be held in an atrium before an audience of about 100 people following social distancing norms

There will be a livestream of the debate in this article once it starts, but for more ways to watch, check out our info here: How to watch the Trump-Biden debate tonight

All times in GMT/UTC

00:30 Around 100 million people are expected to tune in to the first presidential debate, according to US television networks.

This would be significantly up from the rating in 2016 when 84 million people are estimated to have watched the first debate between Trump and the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

CBS and other networks reported the expectation hours before the first debate of this election cycle.

00:25 Joe Biden released his 2019 tax returns hour before the debate, amid revelations that Donald Trump allegedly paid little to no taxes for 15 years. In contrast, Biden and his wife, Jill paid federal income taxes of nearly $288,000 (€245,000). The issue is likely to come up in the first presidential debate.

00:15 Joe Biden tweeted a photo of iPhone headphones and ice cream, hitting back at the Trump campaign's allegation that the former vice-president will try to cheat using a secret earpiece — presumably to give him answers in the debate — while on performance-enhancing drugs.

"Joe Biden's handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined," said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

The Trump campaign has been attacking 77-year-old Biden as senile and physically unfit for office.

00:10 Social distancing at the venue:

The first presidential debate will be held at the Case Western Reserve University. Unlike presidential debates in the past, there won't be large crowds or much pageantry this time due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

While Trump and Biden won't be required to wear masks, they are mandatory for the 100 audience members who have also been tested for the virus.

The chairs at the venue are mostly placed next to one another but the rows have been spaced out and signs have been posted on some chairs that read: "Thank you for not sitting here in observance of social distancing."

00:00 Both US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden have landed in Cleveland, Ohio where the first presidential debate of the campaign is being held. Voters and political analysts alike will be watching closely to see how each candidate makes their case.