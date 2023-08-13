  1. Skip to content
Donald Trump, advisers indicted over Georgia election scheme

Raheela Mahomed
34 minutes ago

Former US President Donald Trump and some of his most prominent advisers have been indicted by an Atlanta grand jury over efforts to reverse the election result in the state of Georgia in 2020.

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts9 hours ago
