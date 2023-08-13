Donald Trump, advisers indicted over Georgia election scheme

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaDonald Trump, advisers indicted over Georgia election schemeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaRaheela Mahomed34 minutes ago34 minutes agoFormer US President Donald Trump and some of his most prominent advisers have been indicted by an Atlanta grand jury over efforts to reverse the election result in the state of Georgia in 2020. https://p.dw.com/p/4VCjvAdvertisement