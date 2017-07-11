Dominican Republic plane crash kills 9, airline says

Nine people have died in a plane crash at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa Aviation Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said.

The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at the airport had departed for Miami with seven passengers and two crew members on board.

Music producer, wife and son among dead

Puerto Rican music producer known as Flow La Movie was also among those killed, the airline and local media said.

The airline named Jose Angel Hernandez and Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia in the list of passengers.

Hernandez produced music using the name Flow La Movie and Jimenez was his wife, as per reports from Dominican newspaper Listin Diario and music magazine Billboard.

The airline also named Jayden Hernandez — the music producer’s son, according to local media reports — among those on board.

dvv/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)