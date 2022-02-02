Domingos Simoes Pereira, opposition leader in Guinea-Bissau, speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
It is still unclear who is behind the attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau. President Embalo claims that the coup plotters wanted to end his fight against drug trafficking. But what about the role of the political elite?
Guinea-Bissau's president said the situation is now under control after gunmen launched an assault on a government palace in the capital. The West African bloc ECOWAS has condemned the attack, along with the UN.
Instead of fresh sanctions, leaders called for a return to democracy and the release of ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore "within the shortest time." ECOWAS is also deploying soldiers to Guinea-Bissau.
The US, Canada and Britain have placed fresh sanctions on high-ranking officials who persecuted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. A year after she was deposed, Suu Kyi has been charged with influencing election officials.
