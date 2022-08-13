Domenico Tedesco sacked as RB Leipzig head coach

Four months after leading RB Leipzig to their first major trophy in the German Cup final, Domenico Tedesco has paid the price for the Red Bull-backed team’s dreadful start to the season.

"RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect," read a statement posted on the club’s Twitter account on Wednesday morning. "Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course."

Tedesco, who led Schalke to the Champions League in his last Bundesliga stint, took over from Jesse Marsch in December and took Leipzig from midtable back to the top four and the German Cup win.

But a record of one win from five to start the Bundesliga season and successive heavy defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt away at the weekend (4-0) and Shakhtar Donetsk at home (4-1) in their Champions League opener have seen the club take action.

Tedesco led the team for just over nine months, which was longer than Marsch, who took over when Julian Nagelsmann joined Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020-21 season. The rapid failure of successive coaches begs questions of the controversial footballing identity that RB have built.

More to follow...