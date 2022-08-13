 Domenico Tedesco sacked as RB Leipzig head coach | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.09.2022

Sports

Domenico Tedesco sacked as RB Leipzig head coach

A humiliating home defeat in the Champions League after a poor start in the Bundesliga has seen Domenico Tedesco lose his job after less than a year. RB Leipzig appear to be at something of a crossroads.

RB Leipzig - 1. FC Union Berlin

Four months after leading RB Leipzig to their first major trophy in the German Cup final, Domenico Tedesco has paid the price for the Red Bull-backed team’s dreadful start to the season.

"RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect," read a statement posted on the club’s Twitter account on Wednesday morning. "Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course."

Tedesco, who led Schalke to the Champions League in his last Bundesliga stint, took over from Jesse Marsch in December and took Leipzig from midtable back to the top four and the German Cup win.

But a record of one win from five to start the Bundesliga season and successive heavy defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt away at the weekend (4-0) and Shakhtar Donetsk at home (4-1) in their Champions League opener have seen the club take action.

Tedesco led the team for just over nine months, which was longer than Marsch, who took over when Julian Nagelsmann joined Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020-21 season. The rapid failure of successive coaches begs questions of the controversial footballing identity that RB have built.

More to follow...

Fußball: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - 1. FC Köln, 2. Spieltag, Red Bull Arena. Leipzigs Timo Werner trifft zum 1:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Timo Werner returns with a goal but RB Leipzig off the pace 13.08.2022

After an unhappy spell in the Premier League, Timo Werner is back at RB Leipzig, where he made his name. The striker scored on his Bundesliga return but his side dropped points for the second week running.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JULY 30: Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich scores their side's second goal during the Supercup 2022 match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München at Red Bull Arena on July 30, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane opens Bayern Munich account, RB Leipzig linked with Timo Werner and Max Eberl 30.07.2022

Champions Bayern were ultimately comfortable winners against cup holders RB Leipzig, thanks in part to Sadio Mane's first semi-competitive goal. Meanwhile, RB have linked with two prominent names for key positions.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 11: Domenico Tedesco, head coach of Leipzig gestures during his debut game as head coach during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on December 11, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images)

Domenico Tedesco not convinced by Russia boycott as RB Leipzig win again 27.02.2022

Christopher Nkunku secured RB Leipzig's fourth Bundesliga win in a row on Sunday. But coach Domenico Tedesco said he doesn't support a boycott of Russian sports teams, as RB prepare to face his old club Spartak Moscow.