 Doing your bit: making music with garbage | Eco Africa | DW | 17.03.2022

Eco Africa

Doing your bit: making music with garbage

Shady Rabab and his band play instruments he makes from trash. The Egyptian also offers workshops on instrument-making and recycling at schools.

Watch video 02:31

