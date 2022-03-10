Doing your bit: making music with garbage

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Shady Rabab and his band play instruments he makes from trash. The Egyptian also offers workshops on instrument-making and recycling at schools.
This week on Eco Africa we visit a chimpanzee sanctuary on Ngamba Island that is trying to keep the coronavirus at bay, see how two men in Cairo are making large sculptures from trash and fly with Kenya's butterflies.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version