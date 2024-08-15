  1. Skip to content
Doha cease-fire talks commence with Israel, without Hamas

Terry Martin | Felix Tamsut in Jerusalem
August 15, 2024

Today, high-stakes truce talks between Israel and Hamas are taking place in Doha, Qatar. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a delegation, but Hamas declined to take part. DW's Felix Tamsut assesses the situation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jUSg
