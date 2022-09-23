Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Demetrio Puentes Quintero in Colombia.
Mercury is hard to reach. The BepiColombo probe is heading there on a long and circuitous route. It recently sent back some selfies. Can we see Mercury from here?
Researchers in the Spanish Pyrenees have come across a crime committed in the prehistoric era. Now they're using DNA, bone and tooth enamel as well as historical insights to solve the ancient case.
Cloud seeding involves the use of technology to make it rain – or prevent storms. How does it work? And should we use it?
