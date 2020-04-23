 Does nicotine help against the new coronavirus? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 27.04.2020

Science

Does nicotine help against the new coronavirus?

According to a new French study, smokers could be better protected than others from the novel coronavirus because nicotine blocks its docking sites. Another study, however, suggests exactly the opposite.

Face mask for smokers with an opening for the cigarette



Smokers are generally considered a risk group for infections with the novel coronavirus. According to a study published in the Chinese Medical Journal, they usually contract more severe and protracted forms of the disease it causes, COVID-19, than non-smokers and die more often as a result.

However, French researchers led by Jean-Pierre Changeux, a neurobiologist at the Institut Pasteur, suspect that nicotine patches could help prevent infections with the dangerous virus. They have published a corresponding hypothesis on the science portal Qeios.

They came to this conclusion because their data, which contradicts that of the Chinese study, shows that there seems to be only a small number of smokers among COVID-19 patients.

Deutschland Airbus A400M der Bundeswehr (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

The virus cannot enter the cell and cannot spread in the organism if nicotine blocks it, the researchers conclude.

The study looked at around 500 COVID-19 patients, of whom 350 had been treated in hospital and 150 had a mild disease progression. Only 5% were smokers, Zahir Amoura, head of the study and professor of internal medicine, told the news agency AFP. This in turn meant there were 80% fewer smokers among the COVID-19 patients than in the general population of the same age and gender cohort.

Read more: Has a drug for the new coronavirus been available for a long time?

An earlier metastudy by researchers led by Giuseppe Lippi from Verona, Italy, published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, came to a similar conclusion: that smokers are no more likely to contract COVID-19 than others.

Nicotine as protection?

The French study assumes that nicotine can protect against the new coronavirus. It is based on the hypothesis "that nicotine attaches to cell receptors (ACE2) used by the coronavirus, thereby preventing the virus from attaching," explains Changeux, who also holds a chair at the College de France.

The virus cannot enter the cell and cannot spread in the organism if nicotine blocks it, the researchers conclude. The Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris is now to investigate this finding in more detail.

What role do ACE2 receptors really play?

However, there is no consensus among researchers that the ACE2 receptors have a blocking effect. Neurologists James L. Olds and Nadine Kabbani from Fairfax in the US state of Virginia had already published a study on the topic in The FEBS Journal on March 18.

This study suggests that nicotine, in fact, stimulates the cell receptors, meaning that viruses have even better opportunities to penetrate the cells. This could explain the particularly severe courses of the disease in smokers, the study says.

Smoking is not a solution

Only further research can show whether the French researchers or their US colleagues are right. Virtually all medical doctors, however, agree that tobacco smoking carries an additional risk in cases of COVID-19 disease.

They advise smokers to quit smoking as soon as possible, because the coronavirus primarily attacks the lungs, which are already damaged in smokers anyway.

Symbolbild Marlboro-Mann (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Taking nicotine is by no means harmless, because it is a toxic substance

Unlike when pure nicotine is assimilated — for example, through nicotine patches such as those used by people who want to quit smoking — smoking additionally burdens the body with many harmful substances, including carcinogenic agents.

Numerous studies and tests are still needed with nicotine patches of different dosages. If the French study proves to be correct, nicotine might even be able to protect people who come into contact with COVID-19 patients and are therefore at higher risk of infection.

However, taking nicotine is by no means harmless, because it is a toxic substance. When smoking a cigarette, the smoker absorbs about 1 to 3 milligrams of nicotine. One cigarette contains about 12 milligrams of nicotine.

More harm than good?

In the past, scientists had already looked at the possibility that nicotine might also have positive effects on the body. For example, researchers studied the effect of nicotine-like substances on the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. For people with serious conditions like dementia, the benefits of nicotine were found to outweigh its disadvantages.

The results of the French study so far do not mean, however, that everyone should try to have a smoke as quickly and as often as possible.

  • Human hand cleaning a door handle

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated door handles

    Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

  • Plate of food being passed over a container of cutlery in a cafeteria

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Not so delicious

    A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

  • Child's toy in focus with child out of focus in the background

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Virus-carrying teddy bears?

    Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

  • Pacakges in a warehouse

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Packages, letters and shipped goods

    A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

  • A woman holding her dog up to the window in Italy

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog?

    Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

  • People shopping for fresh vegetables at an outdoor market

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous?

    "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

  • Woman reaches into supermarket freezer

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated frozen food

    Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

  • Bat hanging upside down

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    But leave those wild animals alone!

    The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals.

    Author: Julia Vergin (cs)


