 Does life on Earth depend on the planet′s rotation? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 03.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Does life on Earth depend on the planet's rotation?

Life on Earth depends on oxygen. And it now seems that oxygen depends on a slow day-night cycle, as a new study shows.

Scientist dives to the lake floor at Lake Huron's Middle Island Sinkhole

A "mat" of microbial life in Lake Huron could hold the secrets of oxygen on Earth

It's a question of fundamental interest to everyone, says Gregory Dick, a professor of microbiology at the University of Michigan, with a wink in his eye: "Where did we come from and what are the conditions that support life like ours?"

And that question has taken Dick and colleague Judith Klatt of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Marine Biology back to what they call "early Earth."

So, let's join them.

Earth formed about 4.54 billion years ago. The current thinking is that that's about right — plus or minus an error margin of 50 million years.

Some of the earliest signs of life on the planet, seen in rocks and fossils, for instance, have been traced back about 3.5 billion years. But, again, that's just based on the evidence we have to date: All times are estimates.

As for life as we known it — biological life — may have started a bit later. It may have been another billion years later and at some great depths in the oceans, where microorganisms called "extremophiles" thrive.

And scientists now think that those very origins of life may have been helped when the Earth's rotation slowed about 2.4 billion years ago. 

Watch video 01:54

Where does the earth’s oxygen come from?

A slower rotation means longer days. And longer days mean more time for those organisms to produce oxygen. It is, say the scientists Dick and Klatt, the first time the idea has been proposed. They have just published their study in the journal Nature Geoscience

The Earth's rotation

It takes about 365 days for the Earth to orbit the sun. It's actually more like 365.25 days and that extra quarter day accounts for a few discrepancies in the Roman calendar, which we adjust with leap years,  but let's park that for now.

As a rough guide, a day lasts 24 hours (but that, as well, is an average that we use to simplify things). The main point here is that those 24 hours are what we mean when we talk about the Earth's rotation.

And here's where things get interesting. The Earth's rotation hasn't always been 24 hours. It used to be faster. Scientists think a day may have been as short as six hours — billions of years ago.

Longer days = more oxygen

Scientists are still trying to work out conclusively when, how and why Earth "oxygenated."

But this international team has proposed an apparently fresh idea.

Klatt, Dick and other colleagues have been studying "cyanobacteria mats" at the Middle Island Sinkhole in Lake Huron, USA.

At a depth of about 23 meters (76 feet), it's an area which the scientists say represents "early Earth."

The water at the sinkhole is low in oxygen and rich in sulfur. It's missing all the plant and animal life that is otherwise typical for Lake Huron, says Greg Dick.

But there's this thick purple mat or carpet of cyanobacteria.  Cyanobacteria are among the oldest known bacteria on Earth. They are aquatic and photosynthetic. They need sun light to live.

"We want to understand how oxygen was produced on an early Earth and the only significant biological source of oxygen on Earth are cyanobacteria, which evolved billions of years ago," says Klatt.

A finger shoots up from the floor at Lake Huron, a sign of gases like methane and hydrogen sulfide below the surface

Small hills and "fingers" like this one are signs of gases like methane and hydrogen sulfide bubbling under the microbial mats in the Middle Island Sinkhole

In their Nature Geoscience article, the scientists write that "oxygenic photosynthesis in microbial mats was a substantial source of oxygen for the Great Oxidation Event (GOE) about 2.4 billion years ago."

What they think is happening

The purple oxygen-producing cyanobacteria at the Middle Island Sinkhole have to "compete" with white sulfur-oxidizing bacteria in order to survive, say the scientists.

They "perform a tiny dance each day: From dusk till dawn, the sulfur-eating bacteria lie on top of the cyanobacteria, blocking their access to sunlight. When the sun comes out in the morning, the sulfur-eaters move downwards and the cyanobacteria rise to the surface of the mat," they write. 

So, when the sun comes out, the cyanobacteria start to photosynthesize and produce oxygen.

"However, it takes a few hours before they really get going, there is a long lag in the morning," says Klatt. "The cyanobacteria are rather late risers, it seems. As a result, their time for photosynthesis is limited to only a few hours each day." 

The air we breathe

But when days on Earth got longer — with longer stretches of sunlight — they produced more oxygen.

Brian Arbic, a physical oceanographer in the team, says that when the Earth-Moon system first formed, days were much shorter, possibly as short as six hours. But then "the rotation of our planet slowed due to the tug of the moon's gravity and tidal friction" and days grew longer.

Klatt thinks that daylength and oxygen from microbial mats are related at "a very basic and fundamental level: During short days, there is less time for oxygen to escape from the mats."

And that is, in short, the air that we breathe. So, the longer the day, the more we have to breathe?

Samples and further studies

The team includes other researchers from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany and the Annis Water Resources Institute at Grand Valley State University, USA.

They are still investigating samples collected from the lake floor and continuing to monitor the conditions there. They want to understand what controls oxygen production in cyanobacteria and explain why, it seems, oxygen only really developed on Earth in "more recent times," says Dick.

  • Sessile animals under Antarctica's ice

    A close look at marine marvels

    Unknown life

    Under permanent ice cover that is hundreds of meters thick in Antarctica, researchers have discovered sessile animals (similar to sponges) that have adapted to extreme conditions like darkness and subzero temperatures, as well as being under such expanses of ice that these organisms are 260 kilometers (155 miles) from the open sea. To what species the rock-bound creatures belong remains unclear.

  • Red Sea dragon

    A close look at marine marvels

    Water dragon

    It looks like a seahorse — but it's a red sea dragon, a rare marine fish. Researchers off the coast of Western Australia have only recently been able to admire these live specimens, which were identified in 2015. The animals were observed feeding at a depth of 50 meters (165 feet).

  • Seahorses

    A close look at marine marvels

    Seahorses

    The "real" seahorses are also quite unusual. They are one of the few species to swim vertically. But this doesn't work out too well, so they are just poor swimmers. The males carry fertilized eggs and give birth to their young.

  • An electric eel in the Berlin Zoo

    A close look at marine marvels

    Electric eels

    Despite its name, an electric eel is not an eel but a knife fish. It is indeed electric, though, and generates powerful electric shocks of up to 600 volts to kill prey. Researchers have learned that the fish also uses its high-voltage discharge as a high-precision tracking device — similar to the echolocation calls of bats.

  • Banded archerfish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Banded archerfish

    Banded archerfish live in brackish water and have come up with a unique way to kill prey: They spit a jet of water into the air to shoot down insects. Larger fish may even hit targets up to 3 meters away.

  • A stargazer fish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Stargazers

    This fish buries itself in the sand and waits till its prey passes its head. Then it shoots upward and gets its meal. Stargazers have top-mounted eyes and a large, upward-facing mouth. If you ever see one, be careful: The species is venomous.

  • Arabian stonefish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Stonefish

    Venomous and good at hiding? The stonefish is both! The species looks exactly like a stone overgrown with algae. But step on it and you will come to know its needlelike venomous spines. It can even be fatal for humans.

  • Asian Puffer fish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Puffer fish

    Puffer fish have an elastic stomach that they can fill with water when feeling threatened. This way they become much larger and almost spherical in shape. They produce the tetrodotoxin, which can kill humans. In Japan, people eat puffer fish.

  • Anglerfish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Anglerfish

    An anglerfish attracts its prey with an illicium, or a fleshy growth from its head. The tip of the illicium illuminates to make prey curious — and then they are swallowed up by the huge mouth of the predator. Anglerfish can be found almost anywhere in the world, including the deep sea.

  • A viperfish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Viperfish

    With high pressure, almost no light and little food, animals have to be especially adapted to be able to live in the deep sea. Viperfish need to make absolutely sure that they don't miss a meal — that's what the huge mouth and the sharp teeth are for.

  • Flatfish (Pleuronectes platessa)

    A close look at marine marvels

    Plaice

    The plaice is a flatfish — no doubt about that. The well-camouflaged fish bury themselves in the sediment. They develop so that both eyes end up on the same side of the head.

  • Mudskipper fish

    A close look at marine marvels

    Mudskippers

    Mudskippers apparently couldn't decide whether they liked land or water more. So they compromised and chose intertidal habitats. They are definitely fish but can use their pectoral fins to walk on land. They can breathe through their skin like amphibians.

  • Hammerhead shark

    A close look at marine marvels

    Hammerhead shark

    Researchers believe that the flat, sideways extended head gives hammerhead sharks a higher visual field. That helps them find their prey.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath, Carla Bleiker


DW recommends

What's the science on deep-sea mining for rare metals?

Some of the most sought-after metals and minerals on Earth lie deep — and largely untouched — in our oceans. Science and industry have been exploring those depths for decades. Here's an overview of what we know.  

Sea burials: Where space stations, rockets rust in peace

Hundreds of bits of rocket, space stations and satellites have returned to Earth since the 1960s. They are often dumped at sea. How sustainable is that?  