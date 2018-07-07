Does glyphosate cause cancer? Monsanto herbicide trial begins in US

A California man is dying of cancer, and he is blaming the glyphosate found in Monsanto's Roundup herbicide. From the WHO to the EU, international bodies show the research is anything but clear. DW examines the case.
A San Francisco court began hearing opening statements in the first US trial of its kind on Monday: A California man dying of cancer is suing agrochemical giant Monsanto, claiming the popular weed-killer Roundup is to blame for the disease.
The trial of 46-year-old Dewayne Johnson was expedited due to his likely death in the coming months from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to his lawyer.
What happened?
Johnson, who worked as a groundskeeper at a school near San Francisco for two years, argues that Monsanto's Roundup herbicide caused his cancer and that the company failed to warn against the product's fatal effects, according to court documents.
Johnson sprayed Roundup on school grounds "20 to 40 times per year, sometimes hundreds of gallons at a time," his lawyer told AFP news agency.
Two years after starting his job in 2012, Johnson was diagnosed with cancer. He filed the lawsuit against Monsanto two years later after being unable to work due to the disease.
Johnson has "suffered severe and permanent physical and emotional injuries" and "endured economic loss (including significant expenses for medical care and treatment) and will continue to incur these expenses in the future," according to the lawsuit.
Read more: Glyphosate: The key points in an endless debate
Does glyphosate cause cancer?
While critics are quick to describe glyphosate — the main chemical substance in Roundup — as carcinogenic, research is far from definitive on the question. Here's what international bodies, environmental authorities and researchers have to say:
What does Monsanto say?
Monsanto, which was acquired last month by German pharmaceutival company Bayer, has defended its product, claiming it does not pose a threat to humans.
"Comprehensive toxicological and environmental fate studies conducted over the last 40 years have time and again demonstrated the strong safety profile of this widely used herbicide," Monsanto said in its 2016 report on the chemical substance.
"Glyphosate exhibits low toxicity to humans and non-plant wildlife over both short- and long-term exposures. It is does (sic) not cause cancer and it is not an endocrine disruptor."
Monsanto's controversial past
This is not the first time Monsanto's products have allegedly caused harm to human health. The century-old agrochemical company once manufactured a defoliant called "Agent Orange," which was used during the US war against Vietnam.
The US Department of Veterans Affairs has "recognized certain cancers and other health problems as presumptive diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange … during military service."
Monsanto also manufactured the insecticide DDT from 1944 to 1957, which the US has "classified as a probable human carcinogen."
Read more: Farming without glyphosate: How would that work?
What's the situation in Germany?
The use of glyphosate is allowed in Germany. However, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze of the Social Democrats said in March that she will pursue ending the use of glyphosate in the country as soon as possible.
Some stores in Germany have pulled products with glyphosate.
