Does darkness move at the speed of light?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The viewer's question this week comes from Lee Orno in Nairobi, Kenya.
Zebrafish are masters at self-healing. If their brains or hearts sustain injury, they can regrow the damaged cells. For researchers that makes them fascinating creatures to study.
Experts in Germany say we're unprepared for the inevitable: Hundreds of thousands of omicron infections per day. That is how infectious the new variant is.
Not only is the German election race wide open — many voters say they're yet to decide whom they will support. Complex coalition numbers, a lackluster campaign and the Angela Merkel vacuum help explain why.
How do you whittle down the 200 billion in our Milky Way galaxy to a mere 21? Focus on the ones that have changed human understanding of the universe, as astronomer Giles Sparrow told DW.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version