Documenta faces challenges months before art show's start

Held every five years in the German city of Kassel, the 2022 Documenta art exhibition will take place from June 18 to September 25.

It will bring in artists from around the world who address in their work today's global challenges — from climate change and digitization to social upheaval and political radicalization.

Yet, in the past few days, the festival itself, which is considered one of the world's most important showcase for contemporary art, has been caught up in its own challenge in the form of a political scandal.

In a blog post, the Kassel Alliance Against Antisemitism accused Ruangrupa, the festival's curator collective from Jakarta, Indonesia, of involving organizations that supported the cultural boycott of Israel or were antisemitic, including a Palestinian group that is said to have spoken out in favor of boycotting Israel in cultural life. German newspaper Die Zeit first reported on the allegations.

The Documenta has firmly rejected the accusations of antisemitism, and have meanwhile obtained support from several experts, who called the criticism excessive or unfounded.

The 15th edition of Documenta opens June 18

A heated debate

Kassel Mayor Christian Geselle, who is the chairman of the supervisory board of the art show, rejected the allegations against Ruangrupa, citing a "heated debate" that was "not started objectively."

Still, the accusations prompted worry among German officials.

Germany has "exceptional responsibility towards people of the Jewish faith and the state of Israel," added Geselle.

Federal Culture and Media Commissioner Claudia Roth contacted the sponsors of the Documenta, as well as the state of Hesse and the city of Kassel and urged consultations.

Hesse state Arts Minister Angela Dorn, who is also deputy chairwoman of the Documenta supervisory board, said after a round-table meeting on January 17 that everyone was moving in the same direction and was aware of their responsibilities. Dorn said all agreed that artistic freedom is a "central component of our democratic society" and that this "especially applies when it touches on political discourse."

The Kassel Alliance Against Antisemitism has meanwhile clarified that their blog entry had not been interpreted correctly, writing on Facebook on Tuesday, "in no way ... did we accuse the creators or the curators or other contributors of Documenta 15 of general antisemitism."

The Jakarta-based art collective Ruangrupa are curating the 2022 Documenta

Higher costs for this year's show

Beyond the issue of concern, preparations for Documenta are in full swing.

The coronavirus pandemic has posed additional challenges, but organizers don't see cancellation as a possibility. "We continue to assume that Documenta will take place as planned," said the festival's chief executive director, Sabine Schormann.

The budget of €42 million ($51 million), which has already been increased because of additional hygiene and safety measures, must be significantly expanded again.

The contemporary artworks that will be presented at Documenta 15 remain to be seen.

With only five months before the festival begins, few big names have been announced.

Yet Ruangrupa isn't shying away from doing things its own way. In the German local newspaper Asphalt, which is sold by homeless residents, Ruangrupa published a provisional list of participants which includes 14 collectives, organizations and institutions as well as 54 largely unknown artists.

A drawing of an Indonesian rice barn, called a "lumbung," which emphasizes sharing

The best place to get insight into the state of planning these days is on the homepage of Documenta 15, which includes photos, descriptions and links to the artists' work, and information about projects and groups that have been invited to present. Examples include the Cuban activists of Instar, who call for social justice and freedom of expression and reference the German philosopher Hannah Arendt.

Also present is the Boloho collective from Guangzhou, China, whose works include social projects based on equality, self-discipline and mutual assistance.

The Spanish collective and collaborative agency Inland, which is dedicated to agricultural, social and cultural production — producing a radio show and cheese, among other products — is also on the list.

Berlin-based artists are also taking part, such as author and cartoonist Nino Bulling, whose work deals with racism and right-wing terror, while also questioning human coexistence.

Indonesian rice barn as a model for collaboration

This unique list of artistic guests reflects Ruangrupa's way of thinking and focus on collective work.

For this reason alone, the 2022 show will be different from its 14 predecessors.

The ruruHaus, the Documenta 15 headquarters, acts as a meeting place





Ruangrupa is organizing Documenta 15 with inspiration from the Indonesian concept of "lumbung," a term used to describe communal rice barns in which surplus harvest is stored for the benefit of the community. The group describes "lumbung" as an artistic and economic model rooted in principles such as collectivity, communal resource sharing and equal allocation and has used this model for Documenta 15.

The participants were asked to practice "lumbung" in accordance with the festival's mission statement.

Can Documenta 15 live up to its reputation?

Although it's still a few months away, signs that Documenta 15 is drawing near are already visible around Kassel.

Located in the middle of the city, the RuruHaus is hard to miss with its colorful decorations. The former department store serves as a hub and meeting place during the festival.

The Ruangrupa members even teamed up with local Hütt brewery to produce a beer for the festival.

Although organizers say it's difficult to predict the number of visitors to the event because of the ongoing pandemic, ticket sales started back in September 2021.

It remains to be seen whether this year's Documenta can live up to its reputation.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Hercules Kassel's landmark is the Hercules monument. Over 70 meters tall, it looks down on the city from the landscape park Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe. Charles I, Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel, had the monument erected 300 years ago.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2013. From May to October, the Baroque water features are displayed on Wednesdays, Sundays and all holidays.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Wilhelmshöhe Palace Wilhelmshöhe Palace is also in the Bergpark. In it you can view a collection of antiquities, the Old Masters picture gallery and temporary exhibitions.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Parthenon of Books The Parthenon of Books is the most conspicuous work in the current Documenta. It just as large as the original on the Acropolis in Athens. It's filled with books that are or have been banned somewhere in the world.

10 reasons to visit Kassel 7000 Oaks For the 1982 Documenta, Joseph Beuys had 7000 slabs of basalt piled up on Friedrichsplatz square. People were to take a slab away and plant an oak next to it. It took five years in all, but he transformed the cityscape more any other Documenta artist.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Man walking to the sky "Man walking to the sky" is the name of the sculpture that artist Jonathan Borofsky brought to Documenta 9 in 1992. It has remained in Kassel and become a symbol of its revival. During the division of Germany, the city lay on the inner-German border. Now it is again in the middle of Germany.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Pickaxe The Pickaxe is also a Documenta relic. Its creator Claes Oldenburg claimed Hercules had thrown it from Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe down to the banks of the River Fulda. So by drawing on Kassel's old landmark, he created a new one for the city.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Treppenstraße Kassel was almost completely destroyed in the Second World War. It was quickly rebuilt in the 1950s was in the rather drab style of that time. But with the Treppenstrasse it gave Kassel Germany's first pedestrian street.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Museum of Sepulchral Culture When this museum opened in 1992 it was the first of its kind in the world. To this day its aim is to still people's fears of death and dying. The core of the museum is the permanent exhibition, which shows how people deal with death.

10 reasons to visit Kassel Grimm World The city of Kassel has also devoted a museum to its most famous residents. In Kassel and the surrounding area, the brothers Grimm collected many of the folk tales that brought them to world renown. Grimm World has been telling their story since 2015. Author: Christian Hoffmann



This article was originally written in German.