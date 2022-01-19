Documenta 15 refutes antisemitism claims

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Five months before the start of the world-famous contemporary art show in Kassel curated by Indonesian collective Ruangrupa, many unanswered questions remain.
Held every five years in the German city of Kassel, the 2022 Documenta art exhibition will take place from June 18 to September 25.
It will bring in artists from around the world who address in their work today's global challenges — from climate change and digitization to social upheaval and political radicalization.
Yet, in the past few days, the festival itself, which is considered the world's most important showcase for contemporary art, has been caught up in its own challenge in the form of a political scandal.
In a blog post, the Kassel-based "Alliance against antisemitism" accused Ruangrupa, the festival's curator collective from Jakarta, Indonesia, of involving organizations that supported the cultural boycott of Israel or were antisemitic, including a Palestinian group that is said to have spoken out in favor of boycotting Israel in cultural life. German newspaper "Die Zeit" first reported on the allegations.
Meanwhile, several experts countered, calling the criticism excessive or unfounded.
Kassel's Mayor Christian Geselle, who is the chairman of the supervisory board of the art show, rejected the allegations against Ruangrupa, citing a "heated debate" that was "not started objectively." Due to its past, he said, Germany has "exceptional responsibility towards people of the Jewish faith and the state of Israel," said Geselle.
Nevertheless, the accusations prompted worry among German officials.
State Minister of Culture Claudia Roth contacted Documenta's sponsors, the state of Hesse and the city of Kassel and urged consultations.
Hesse's Minister of Art Angela Dorn, who is also deputy chairwoman of the Documenta supervisory board, said after the meeting that the roundtable on January 17 had once again shown that everyone was moving in the same direction and was aware of their responsibilities. Dorn said all agreed that artistic freedom is a "central component of our democratic society" and that this "especially applies when it touches on political discourse."
Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming Documenta are in full swing.
The coronavirus pandemic has posed additional challenges, but organizers don't see cancellation as a possibility. "We continue to assume that Documenta will take place as planned," says the festival's chief executive director, Sabine Schormann.
However, their budget of €42 million ($51 million), which has already been increased due to additional hygiene and safety measures, must be significantly expanded again.
The contemporary artworks that will be presented at Documenta 15 remain to be seen.
With only five months before the festival begins, few big names from the art world have been announced.
Yet Ruangrupa isn't shying away from doing things their own way. In the German local newspaper "Asphalt," which is sold by homeless residents, Ruangrupa published a provisional list of participants which includes 14 collectives, organizations and institutions as well as 54 largely unknown artists.
The best place to get insight into the state of planning these days is on the homepage of Documenta 15, which includes photos, descriptions and links to the artists' work, and information about projects and groups that have been invited to present work. Examples include the Cuban activists of Instar, who call for social justice and freedom of expression and reference the German philosopher Hannah Arendt.
Also present is the Boloho collective from Guangzhou, China, whose works include social projects based on equality, self-discipline and mutual assistance.
The Spanish collective and collaborative agency Inland, which is dedicated to agricultural, social and cultural production — producing a radio show and cheese, among other products — are also on the list.
Berlin-based artists are also taking part, such author and cartoonist Nino Bulling, whose work deals with racism, right-wing terror, while also questioning human coexistence.
This unique list of artistic guests reflects Ruangrupa's way of thinking, and their focus on collective work.
For this reason alone, the 2022 show will be different from its 14 predecessors.
Ruangrupa is organizing Documenta 15 with inspiration from the Indonesian concept of "lumbung," a term used to describe communal rice barns where surplus harvest is stored for the benefit of the community. The group describes "lumbung" as an artistic and economic model rooted in principles such as collectivity, communal resource sharing and equal allocation and have used this model for Documenta 15.
The participants were asked to practice "lumbung" in accordance with the festival's mission statement.
Although it's still a few months away, signs that Documenta 15 is drawing near are already visible around Kassel.
Located in the middle of the city, the RuruHaus is hard to miss with its colorful decorations. The former department store serves as a hub and meeting place during the festival.
The Ruangrupa members even teamed up with local Hütt brewery to produce a beer for the festival.
Although organizers say it's difficult to predict the number of visitors to the event due to the ongoing pandemic, ticket sales started back in September 2021.
It remains to be seen whether this year's Documenta can live up to its reputation as the world's most important showcase for contemporary art.
This article was originally written in German.