Doctors Without Borders splits from sea rescue partner over coronavirus policy

French aid group Doctors Without Borders has ended its migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea, the French NGO announced Friday, following disagreements with its operations partner SOS Mediterranee on how to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors Without Borders, which also goes by its French acronym MSF, said it wished to continue rescue operations despite some European governments' refusal to let rescued migrants and asylum-seekers come ashore due to coronavirus fears.

SOS Mediterranee, meanwhile, has said it will temporarily suspend rescue missions "until the circumstances allow us to safely resume our work." The NGO said it respected the decision taken by MSF.

"Although Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee agree on the importance of our life-saving work at sea, it is SOS Mediterranee's opinion that EU member states must provide greater guarantees in terms of harbor safety before rescues can continue," MSF director of sea rescue operations Annemarie Loof said.

For MSF, however, it is a "humanitarian imperative to act immediately, with or without guarantees," she added.

The two aid groups have cooperated rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean Sea since 2016. They claim to have rescued over 30,000 people. The rescue vessel Ocean Viking will remain docked in Marseille for the time being.

Harsh words for the EU

MSF also accused the European Union of taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to keep rescued migrants from coming ashore.

Due to the pandemic, Italy and Malta have chosen to close all of their harbors. The measures include refusing entry to ships rescuing migrants.

"Italy and Malta's decisions to close their harbors and Germany's request that NGOs halt their sea rescue operations are discriminatory and unreasonable," Loof said.

But SOS Mediterranee General Director Sophie Beau told news agency AFP that the current coronavirus outbreak means "the safety conditions for the crews and the individuals rescued can no longer be met."

SOS Mediterranee said it will resume rescue operations "as soon as possible," even without MSF.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking At see with the Ocean Viking I joined the Ocean Viking crew in mid-February, setting sail for two weeks along the Libyan coast. As the sole journalist on board, I aimed to document how Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee conduct their rescue operations and the plight of the refugees they saved. After our time at sea, the crew and I hoped to disembark in Italy. Instead we were quarantined due to the coronavirus.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking On the watch Patrolling the waters off the coast of Libya, the crew of the rescue vessel Ocean Viking is constantly on the watch for boats in distress. Operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, the ship's mission is saving migrants trying to reach Europe, whose boats are shipwrecked or in distress. I joined the crew in mid-February as the only journalist on board.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking To the rescue! In just one day, the Ocean Viking received distress calls to come to the aid of two boats drifting some 130 kilometers off the coast of Libya. Despite choppy waves and frantic passengers, the rescue crew managed to calm everyone down and bring them on board the rescue vessel. During the entire mission, I witnessed the crew save 274 people.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking Risking it all for Europe Most of the people the Ocean Viking rescues are male. During our two-week mission, we saw many from Bangladesh, Morocco, but also from sub-Saharan countries. They were risking it all to get to Europe and were extremely relieved when we the crew took them on board and said they would not have to go back to Libya.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking A new life in Europe Once on board the Ocean Viking, the refugees have time to recover from their arduous journey and reflect on their lives ahead. The people who have left their homes and risked it all, will soon be confronted with a new life in Europe. I often asked myself, what they must be thinking, what have they left behind and how they imagine their future.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking Dedicated to saving lives: Erik Koninsberger I've come to admire the dedication of the crew. With representatives from more than 14 yountries, various ethnicities and religions, what unites them is their steadfast dedication to saving lives. No matter what they did in previous lives, no one is too vain to scrub the deck or clean the toilets. Take Erik Koninsberger — just two years ago the 61-year-old worked as an actor on stage and in film.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking The rescuer: Illina Angelova "I can't imagine working anywhere else," says Illina Angelova, the Humanitarian Affairs Officer aboard the Ocean Viking. The young Bulgarian, who is part of the rescue team that saved 274 people from almost certain drowning, is responsible for taking care of the refugees once on board. Like the other crew members, she knows the danger involved in her work, but she is convinced of its importance.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking A safe haven When the migrants are brought on board the ship, they are given food, water, a bag of clothing and a blanket. While I was on board the ship, the migrants stayed in this container until they could safely disembark in Italy. This simple shelter provided them protection and a safe space to recover from their journey.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking Temporary home on the ship After the migrants were taken ashore in Italy, I was allowed to look around their temporary living quarters. Inside the shelter, the crew had set up a boxing ring for stress relief. On the walls, those who were rescued had scribbled drawings from their homeland and messages of thanks to the Ocean Viking.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking From Bangladesh to Italy Before the rescued migrants left Ocean Viking, they signed the walls in their living container. Here, one of them from Bangladesh recorded the date he left the ship for his new life in Europe: February 23, 2020. Others offered thanks or prayers for their rescue. Where they will go from the port in Sicily is not clear.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking The doctor on board Italian authorities have quarantined the Ocean Viking in Sicily. They fear that the refugees could have brought the coronavirus on board. Every day Dr. Stephen K. Hall from Doctors Without Borders takes our temperature and checks our health. Originally from Sacramento, California, the doctor has been a volunteer since 2013 and was previously in South Sudan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Syria.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking Hope and disappointment These refugee children are from the Ivory Coast. It’s not clear where their parents are. After they were rescued by the Ocean Viking, they received toys to comfort them. But these kids - who had nothing else to hold and cuddle - were quickly disappointed. When they left the boat, Italian authorities took away the toys, out of fear they could be contaminated with the coronavirus.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking Staying healthy on board After several days of weathering storms off the Italian coast, we were releaved when port authorities allowed us to dock in Pozzallo, Sicily. But because of the coronavirus, the crew and I were not able to actually disembark. We've been told we have to be quarantined for two weeks! In order to keep healthy and fit, crew members like this one from Romania, have built a make-shift gym.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking The hero on board While quarantined, I've had the chance to meet many of the crew. Tanguy is the undisputed hero here. No one has rescued more people than the 38-year-old Frenchman. According to some, the man at the helm of the lifeboat has saved more than 10,000 people from drowning. Even at the risk of his own life, Tanguy keeps his cool and gets the people to obey his orders and stay calm – and alive.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking A friendly smile With her winning smile, Miriam Willis warms the hearts of all on board. The 35-year-old from Cambridge, UK, is responsible for the logistics on the Ocean Viking. She arranges everything for the refugees, from food and drink to clothes, a space for sleeping and washing up. Miriam has worked the past five years for Doctors Without Borders, in Myanmar, South Sudan and Central Africa.

From sea rescue to quarantine: A visual diary from the Ocean Viking A costly business Saving people does not come cheaply. Each day Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee spend at sea on the Ocean Viking costs 14,000 euros. A portion of the money goes towards paying rent on the ship. The organizations need new lifeboats and better equipment for the crew. But there’s not enough money for that. The NGOs rely entirely on donations. Author: Miodrag Soric



kp/sms (AFP, AP)

