DocFilm

DocFilm - Yemen’s Dirty War

At least 370,000 people have already died in the Yemen conflict, while millions have been displaced. The United Nations ranks the bloody proxy war and its effects as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Watch video 52:06

The conflict in Yemen, in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, has been going on for years, and has recently seen renewed intensity. In January, an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the north of the country killed at least 70 people and left hundreds injured. The war has now effectively divided Yemen in two. Its causes are more than just economic and religious ones. It is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. At stake are regional dominance, untapped oil reserves and access to the Red Sea, including the all-important Suez Canal. Sana’a, the erstwhile Yemeni capital, is now considered one of the most inaccessible places on the planet. For the past six years, the city has been controlled by a Houthi political and military movement calling itself "Ansar Allah." But Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates view the Houthi rebels, who belong to the Zaydism branch of Islam, as heretics who pose a threat to Wahhabism. Using weapons provided by the West, they have relentlessly bombarded the north of the country. Meanwhile, a strict embargo is starving the population, with some 400,000 children at risk of death from famine.

Bilder des Tages Jemen: Huthi-K‰mpfer sammeln sich in Sanaa 161124 -- SANAA, Nov. 24, 2016 -- Fighters holding their weapons stand on an armored vehicle as they take part in a gathering in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2016. A tribal gathering staged by former president loyalist and Houthis was held in Sanaa on Thursday, calling for recruiting to the conflict-zones where their fighters are fighting against the forces loyal to internationally recognized president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi backed by coalition. YEMEN-SANAA-FIGHTERS-GATHERING MohammedxMohammed PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Yemen’s Dirty War 25.05.2022

18.1.2022, Sanaa, Jemen, Policemen inspect the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

UN calls for billions in Yemen aid under shadow of Ukraine conflict 16.03.2022

The UN says the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen risks being forgotten as the world focuses on the war in Ukraine. And that conflict is also likely to directly impact Yemen's already stricken food supply, experts say.

(211225) -- SANAA, Dec. 25, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Residents inspect a neighborhood after airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Saudi Arabia: Houthi attack kills 2 in Jizan 25.12.2021

A Yemeni Houthi rebel attack on the Saudi Arabian town of Jizan resulted in two casualties and seven injured. Among the dead from the Houthi-fired projectile are a Saudi and a Yemeni national.

SANAA, YEMEN - AUGUST 07: Submerged playground area is seen after hit by a flood due to heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen on August 07, 2020. In the capital city Sanaa, avenues and streets were damaged and 14 people lost their lives due to heavy rain as some places were submerged with flood. Mohammed Hamoud / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Floods in Yemen kill 130, displace thousands, rebels say 09.08.2020

Heavy rains have brought deadly floods to Yemen's rebel-held regions, displacing more than 160,000 people. The disaster comes as the country struggles with a humanitarian crisis driven by a years-long civil war.