  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warParis OlympicsBangladesh
SocietyGermany

DocFilm - We Are All Detroit - After the Industrial Age

August 10, 2024

The automotive industry has shaped both Detroit, in the US, and Bochum, in Germany. The film illustrates the dramatic developments occurring in these two cities on different continents - and how the people living there are affected.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jK0y

Bochum, an industrial city in the Ruhr valley region of western Germany. And Detroit, in the Rust Belt of North America. These are two very different cities. But they have one important thing in common: their fortunes have been shaped by the automotive industry. The beginning and end of Bochum’s automotive industry can also be traced to Detroit. Since the end of the industrial age, people on both sides of the Atlantic have been searching for a new identity. This film introduces us to those affected by the developments, and to the planners, scientists and politicians who have been actively involved in the cities’ transformation. What are their promises and visions of the future, in these uncertain times? Despite their differences, the people of Bochum and Detroit are connected by their desire for a dignified and happy life. This cinematic exploration of the two cities is a journey into the hearts of the people who live in these two cities.

Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm