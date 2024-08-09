  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineVenice Film Festival
SocietyUnited States of America

DocFilm - Us and Them - Living in a Polarized World - War

September 8, 2024

The 2003 war against Iraq was based on a lie. The US claimed that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. A war of aggression, that the US never was penalized for. How are the people affected by this war faring today?

https://p.dw.com/p/4kP5a

In March 2003, the Iraqi soldier "Faris" - who does not want to give his real name for fear of Iraqi militias - witnessed US soldiers storm the presidential palace in Baghdad. He wept from exhaustion and grief, feeling that his country was lost. Amber Asbury was stationed in Baghdad from 2005 to 2006 as a combat medic in the US Army. She thought it was a good idea to rid the country of dictator Saddam Hussein. As she saw it, many Iraqis were initially happy about their new freedom. But the US had no long-term plan for Iraq, she says, and they stayed for too long. The US sniper Garett L. Reppenhagen was in Iraq from 2004 to 2005. He killed enemy fighters, but innocent people as well. Today, he deeply regrets his involvement in the war launched by the United States. Like many US veterans, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. The geopolitical effects of this war can still be felt today, and they extend far beyond Iraq. The entire region was destabilized, creating a power vacuum in which terrorist organizations were able to take hold, including Al-Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State" group. None of the people responsible for starting this war were ever brought to justice. On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a major offensive against Ukraine. This is also a war of aggression in violation of international law. While the majority of Western states were quick to condemn the Russian aggression, a UN resolution deploring the Russian invasion was more polarized: Large parts of the global South, including China and India, abstained from voting. Taken together, the abstaining states represent the majority of the world's population. For some observers, this global polarization has its origins in the war in Iraq. British Labour MP and peace activist Andrew Murray says: "Most obviously, the Ukraine invasion takes place in the world the Iraq invasion made. If a 'rules-based order' collapsed, it was in 2003."

Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesman, in a DW interview

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

John Kirby, of the White House National Security Council, on how the downed spy balloon could impact US-Chinese ties.
ConflictsFebruary 7, 202317:48 min
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm