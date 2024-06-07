DocFilm - The Specter of Boko Haram - Cameroon and the Horror of Terrorism

The far north of Cameroon, on the border with Nigeria, is subject to murderous terrorist attacks and therefore under military protection. Although the acts of violence committed by the terrorist group Boko Haram are less frequent now, people here live with a constant, omnipresent threat. The children here having to cope in a post-apocalyptic situation. The main characters in this tragedy are Falta, Ladji, Ibrahim, Mohammed, Ismaela and Maloum. They are all between four and eleven years old. They live in the village of Kolofata and are trying to build a new future for themselves. The camera captures the unbroken zest for life of these children, who go to school and look after their herds. They are creating their own world amidst the dangers of the armed conflict. We get to know the hard-working Falta, grieving the loss of her father, who died in a terrorist attack. She is eager to learn and asks many questions. Ibrahim and Mohamad, on the other hand, fight a lot. They struggle to reconcile their childlike energy with their traumatic past. The days of innocence are long gone for these children.