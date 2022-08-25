DocFilm - The Arrow of Time - Gorbachev and the Opportunity for Peace Wasted

This documentary deals with one of the most gripping chapters in recent history - from the election of Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985 to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War. It features exclusive interviews with the late former Soviet leader and prominent politicians and statesmen active at the time. Mikhail Gorbachev, elected Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985, changed the course of world history with his twin policies of "glasnost” - "openness” - and "perestroika” - "restructuring”. But in the end, his legacy is an ambiguous one. The film includes interviews with former French Foreign Minister Hubert Védrine and German politician Horst Teltschik, both of whom played important roles in German reunification. Gorbachev's former national security adviser Alexander Likhotal and others also chart the way nuclear weapons have since spread throughout an increasingly multipolar world. Gorbachev’s aim of bringing Europe and Russia together seems more remote than ever.