DocFilm - Papa & Dada

What does it mean to have children as a gay couple? Four couples talk about the challenges and joys that have accompanied their journey to having a family. Among them are the famous ballet dancer John Lam and his husband John Ruggieri.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L6DY

The classic image of the family is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with more and more same-sex couples fulfilling their dream of having children of their own. For this documentary, four LGBTQ couples were accompanied over several years. The film was shot in the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. The couples, among them the famous ballet dancer John Lam and his husband John Ruggieri, talk openly and movingly about how the desire for a family developed, their struggles on the way to attaining family happiness, and what everyday life with their children is like today.

About the show

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Ukraine Updates: Kiev warns of long energy shortages

Conflicts3 hours ago
