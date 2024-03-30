  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warWar in UkraineEaster
SocietyFrance

DocFilm - Little Britain in the Dordogne - Baguettes not Brexit

March 30, 2024

More and more Brits are leaving the Brexit chaos behind -- and seeking their fortunes in France. But their home nation’s exit from the European Union means they now face a plethora of bureaucratic hurdles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eGm9

Nicola and Graham Parker live in southwestern France: Irritated by the economic crisis and Brexit chaos, they sold their house in England and bought an old country estate in Montignac-de-Lauzun. They’re among some 9,000 Brits who’ve relocated to the Dordogne. But Britain’s exit from the bloc is complicating the transition. The couple must now navigate a whole host of bureaucratic hurdles, all of which require time, money and strong nerves. They have to apply for a residence permit, demonstrate language skills and pass citizenship tests. As for the locals, some resent the presence of the Brits in their villages.

Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm