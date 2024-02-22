DocFilm - Jud Süß 2.0 - Antisemitism from the Nazi Era into the Digital Age

Online anti-Semitism has a deep societal impact. Messenger services are becoming spaces where hatred and agitation find resonance. There are indications that anti-Semitic online radicalization can lead to physical violence, as in the case of the attack on the synagogue in the German city of Halle in 2019. Filmmaker Felix Moeller documents the visual roots of this new anti-Semitism in the light of Nazi propagandist imagery. Are the clichés, stereotypes and narratives peddled by Nazi movies like "Jud Süß" still finding currency today? Where can continuities be found between the filmic language of these officially censored Nazi propaganda creations and the content on right-wing platforms, or in the election campaigns of extremist politicians? "Jud Süß 2.0” decodes these old and new stereotypes and retraces the development of anti-Semitic conspiracy narratives that appear directly linked to Joseph Goebbel’s propaganda ministry’s concept of the enemy.