DocFilm - Daughters of the Sun - Community Healing in the Shadow of the War

July 12, 2024

The Yazidi girls were often still teenagers when they were abducted by IS fighters. Stolen from their villages in the mountains of Kurdistan, they were forcibly converted to Islam and sold to terrorists as sex slaves.

The atrocities reached their height in August 2014. Now, years later, survivors are returning home. They are severely traumatized. Will these women be able to make a new start? Theater maker Hussein tries to help them build a new life.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

