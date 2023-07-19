  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
SocietyCuba

DocFilm - Cuba’s Fading Revolution

59 minutes ago

In Cuba, the socialist project begun by revolutionary hero and former president Fidel Castro is teetering on the verge of failure. The nation is sinking deeper into crisis, with many people’s daily lives marred by shortages of food, medicine and electricity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UDDf

Cuba has been subject to sanctions for decades. Despite recent attempts at reform, the country is increasingly isolated and economically dependent. A currency reform enacted in 2021 is also causing major problems, with inflation soaring and prices skyrocketing. Food is scarce, and lines in front of the few state-run stores are getting longer and longer. Poverty is on the rise. Even the famous ingenuity of the Cuban people is reaching its limits as they try to cope with the day-to-day effects of the crisis. Images of bygone revolutionaries are fading in the streets the capital, Havana, and all over the island. Official voices continue to broadcast the state’s ideology, but ordinary people are losing hope that things will improve.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A boy cools off at Fontana della Barcaccia at the Spanish Steps during a heat wave across Italy

NASA warns July 2023 likely to be warmest month on record

Climate6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gum arabic sap as pictured on the branch of an acacia tree

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca-Cola ingredient

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca-Cola ingredient

Business23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A blurred out picture of one of the accusers going down a flight of stairs

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

Society17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck im DW-Interview

DW speaks to Germany's Vice-Chancellor Habeck on India visit

DW speaks to Germany's Vice-Chancellor Habeck on India visit

Politics17 hours ago04:34 min
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

PoliticsJuly 20, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage