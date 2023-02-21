  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
ConflictsUkraine

Conflict in Ukraine - A European war in 10 voices

2 hours ago

Bombs and flight. Atrocities and suffering. As the war in Ukraine shakes the world, Russia spreads propaganda, falsely claiming that this war is about the "denazification" of Ukraine. In this film, 10 people tell their stories - and give the war a human face.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NrJb

Ten people talk about their experiences of the war in Ukraine. All were interviewed immediately after the war began. Yaroslav is 17 and had to flee from Kharkiv to Germany without his parents. The war turned him into an adult within a very short time: "Damn, what I would give to hang out with my buddies again in Kharkiv, even to go back to school, to class! Why do you only start to appreciate something when you lose it?" Alla, 69, spent more than half her life in Moscow and has now lived in Cologne for many years. She is ashamed of Russia and stunned by what happened: "For me, there are no halftones. There is only black or white. Russia is the aggressor." Roman, 40, sees it differently. He was born in Odesa and has lived with his family in Germany for more than 30 years. "This is a military operation, to protect the population of the Donbass region. This is my personal opinion."

Everyone in the film has a direct connection to this conflict. They’re all a part of this European war - a term Europeans have had to reintroduce into their daily vocabulary 77 years after the end of World War II. Valerij, a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church in Wiesbaden, is Ukrainian by birth: "It is a fratricidal war. The history of mankind begins with murder. One brother kills another. Cain killed Abel. Why?" 

Vitali is a renowned director from Moscow with Ukrainian roots. He has made documentaries about Gorbachev and Putin, among others, and now lives in exile in Latvia: "If every Russian citizen hung a Ukrainian flag in his window, this government would collapse under the weight of Ukrainian flags. And now let's take a look around: How many flags are hanging in Russian windows? Three, four? Ah, none at all?! Then what else do you want!"

Ten interviews with 10 people. No archive pictures, no clips from the news, no commentary. Nothing that distracts from the speakers - so that viewers can really hear their voices. 
 

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Biden speaks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during the B9 summit

Biden meets leaders of NATO's eastern flank in Poland

Politics22 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Iskenderun, Turkey watches an excavator working in a destroyed building

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society8 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage