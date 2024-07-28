DocFilm - Caribbean Cruise on the Sugar Cane Train - The St. Kitts Scenic Railway

This makes it all the more astonishing that St. Kitts has a railway line at all. The narrow-gauge track was built by local plantation owners between 1912 and 1926 to transport sugar cane to the factory in Basseterre. But eventually, Caribbean sugar cane lost ground to European sugar beet. Freight transport was discontinued, then seamlessly replaced by the St. Kitts Scenic Railway. The American railway owners relied primarily on business from cruise ship passengers. They purchased and installed powerful locomotives that had once transported sugar beet in Poland. Today, these locomotives pull double-decker carriages that provide an unobstructed view of the sea and mountains. The locomotives from the sugar cane era have fallen into disrepair, just like the old factory. A decline accelerated by the high humidity here. Today, only the No. 15 Hunslet locomotive is still in running order. The engine driver uses it for maintenance on the tracks and four long bridges. He loves to recall the time when, as the most powerful locomotive in the fleet, it could pull numerous wagons laden with sugar cane. We retrace the tracks of the old sugar cane railway and experience an adventure or two with the railwaymen of the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.