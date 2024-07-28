  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
SocietySaint Kitts and Nevis

DocFilm - Caribbean Cruise on the Sugar Cane Train - The St. Kitts Scenic Railway

July 28, 2024

St. Kitts has one of the few still-functioning sugar cane railway lines in the Caribbean, running along almost 30 kilometers of coastline. A pair of islands in the Lesser Antilles, St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the smallest nations in the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ipjt

This makes it all the more astonishing that St. Kitts has a railway line at all. The narrow-gauge track was built by local plantation owners between 1912 and 1926 to transport sugar cane to the factory in Basseterre. But eventually, Caribbean sugar cane lost ground to European sugar beet. Freight transport was discontinued, then seamlessly replaced by the St. Kitts Scenic Railway. The American railway owners relied primarily on business from cruise ship passengers. They purchased and installed powerful locomotives that had once transported sugar beet in Poland. Today, these locomotives pull double-decker carriages that provide an unobstructed view of the sea and mountains. The locomotives from the sugar cane era have fallen into disrepair, just like the old factory. A decline accelerated by the high humidity here. Today, only the No. 15 Hunslet locomotive is still in running order. The engine driver uses it for maintenance on the tracks and four long bridges. He loves to recall the time when, as the most powerful locomotive in the fleet, it could pull numerous wagons laden with sugar cane. We retrace the tracks of the old sugar cane railway and experience an adventure or two with the railwaymen of the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm