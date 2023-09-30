Beekeeping - The Next Generation

The new beekeepers are doing a lot of things differently from their predecessors. Take influencer Quentin, who reaches more than a million followers with his TikTok channel "Beesteez." Featuring videos from his beehive, "Beesteez” shows just how much passion he puts into caring for his bees. Then there’s beekeeper Stephanie Eden. She set out to use her hive to promote the conservation of nature and to help insects. But in the process of setting up her hive, she also learned a lot of surprising things about herself.