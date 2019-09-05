 Do you like gardening  –  either outside or on your balcony? | Lifestyle | DW | 06.09.2019

Lifestyle

Do you like gardening  –  either outside or on your balcony?

Watching everything grow and blossom gives you a sense of achievement and helps you to switch off. It doesn't always have to be a garden – growing a few plants on the balcony or windowsill is fun too.

Sowing seeds, digging flowerbeds, harvesting vegetables – all balm for the soul. More than half of the Germans do it regularly, many in their own allotments. Top British photographer Martin Parr took a closer look at this phenomenon for his new series “Allotment Holders.” He went out and about in German allotment gardens and snapped a wide variety of people in their plots. Euromaxx met Martin Parr and the allotment gardeners she shot and explored the fascination of allotment gardens.

We want to know from our viewers: Do you love gardening too?

Send us a photo of you in your garden, on your balcony or even with your favorite plant in your apartment.
We are looking forward to receiving your pictures. As a thank-you, we are raffling off an exclusive Euromaxx designer-wristwatch in the exclusive design to all participants. 

The closing date for entries is 13 September 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

