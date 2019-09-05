Sowing seeds, digging flowerbeds, harvesting vegetables – all balm for the soul. More than half of the Germans do it regularly, many in their own allotments. Top British photographer Martin Parr took a closer look at this phenomenon for his new series “Allotment Holders.” He went out and about in German allotment gardens and snapped a wide variety of people in their plots. Euromaxx met Martin Parr and the allotment gardeners she shot and explored the fascination of allotment gardens.



