 Do you know any bizarre or funny traditions? | Euromaxx | DW | 12.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

Do you know any bizarre or funny traditions?

There are customs and traditions everywhere in the world. They are firmly anchored in their local cultures. Every region, every small town has its own traditions, so it's almost impossible to know all of them..

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Abenteuer Tradition

Europe is so colorful and varied that one can hardly imagine it. Its rituals and traditions often seem very unusual too. Some have grown up over the years, others have been motivated by pure pleasure. Whatever, they almost all have great entertainment value.

That’s what we’re looking for in our Euromaxx series “Quirky Customs” too. Our reporters don't just report from the ground, they also go the extra mile to really be part of the traditional festivals they visit – for example, throwing themselves down steep slopes after cheeses or walking through villages dressed wrapped in straw as carnival bears.

What funny, bizarre or extraordinary traditions and festivals do you have in your own home countries? Drop us a line! As a thank you, we will be raffling an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch amongst all participants.

In my homeland there is this tradition: .... 


The closing date for entries is 26 July 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Spektakuläre Aussichten

Send us a photo with a spectacular view!  12.07.2019

Everybody likes to get up high. That's why it's good in life to change your point of view more often – then things turn out differently or even better. And you can take the best photos from up there.

Art Night 21.06.2019

Common painting evenings are very much in vogue. The guidance of an artist, the participants create their own artwork to take away in a few hours.

Advertisement

Film

Symbolbild Homo-Ehe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brandt)

Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that sparked the gay pride movement. 2019 also marks 100 years since the first movie to deal with homosexuality, which caused an uproar back then.  

Books

Buchcover Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun book cover by Harper Collins (Harper Collins)

Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn 'Pan's Labyrinth' into a novel

Both are masters of the fantasy genre. Now, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker and bestselling German author have collaborated on a literary adaptation of del Toro's acclaimed dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth."  

Arts.21

Temporary Spaces - Photographies by Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

Berlin Spirit

When the Berlin Wall fell, the run-down center of the East German capital became a party hot spot. Photographer Martin Eberle honed in on the club culture of the 1990s. He joins Berghain DJ Fiedel and remembers dancing away the days and nights.  

Arts

Argentinischer Zeichner Mordillo gestorben (Imago Images/Skata)

Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca

The Argentinian cartoonist, whose trademark humorous sketches featured people and animals with large bulbous noses, has died at the age of 86, his agent confirmed on Monday.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  