Do Germans fear Chinese electric vehicles?

Cars and TransportationGermanyDo Germans fear Chinese electric vehicles?Jun Yan | Gerhard Sonnleitner09/26/2023September 26, 2023Munich is home to many German auto manufacturers, and now Chinese EV-makers have also set up shop there. So, how do Germans perceive Chinese EVs like BYD, Nio & Lynk? DW China's Jun Yan drove through Munich to find out.