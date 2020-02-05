Do Asians face discrimination in Germany due to coronavirus?

"I don't have time right now. Look how busy we are. Come back later," says a very stressed-out woman cooking at the takeaway restaurant of an Asian supermarket in Bonn. In a way, she answered the question anyhow: Are people avoiding Asian supermarkets and restaurants due to fears over coronavirus? The answer would seem to be no, at least not here.
The supermarket was the first of many Asian businesses our reporters visited on this day in Bonn, a city of 320,000 residents and located on the Rhine River in western Germany. Bonn is popular among Asian tourists. It is, after all, the hometown of famed German composer Ludwig von Beethoven, and one can visit the house where he was born.
Beethoven is one of the main reasons Asian tourists flock to the small riverside city. That interest is especially keen this year, as Bonn will host a number of special events marking his 250th birthday — a major draw for the tourists visiting.
Read more: Opinion: Drop the corona-racism against Chinese people
Beethoven's home draws mass crowds to Bonn, the former capital of West Germany
'I'm not a virus'
Stories of discrimination against Asians since the coronavirus outbreak began can be seen on any number of social media sites. And hashtag campaigns have popped up in different languages on Twitter under the name #IAmNotAVirus. The stories document instances in which pedestrians have crossed the street to avoid Asians, how Asians are refused service at shops, or are verbally abused as "virus carriers." Another trend documented is the phenomenon of people avoiding Asian restaurants. So are these isolated cases, or is that what everyday life looks like in Germany right now?
Pharmacist Stephanie Maletz in Bonn
The omnipresence of the coronavirus
One thing is immediately clear: Not only does the virus dominate the headlines, it is also an omnipresent topic in everyday life. When we stopped by a pharmacy in Bonn, one thing immediately caught our eye. It was a sign taped to the shop's cash register, reading: "It is not scientifically proven that wearing a face mask will provide significant protection against coronavirus."
Pharmacist Stephanie Maletz says masks with built-in filters are extremely popular these days — especially among foreign customers: "This morning some Chinese came in and wanted to buy 200 of them. Unfortunately, we only had 50, so they bought them all and left." She says they wanted to send the masks to family members back home. Now, the item, which costs €10 ($8.50), is sold out, though Maletz says she has thin doctors' masks that only cost 20 cents apiece.
Read more: Germany: 'Flawed' coronavirus study spread misinformation
Phung Minh Hoang tells DW how coronavirus panic has affected his business
'Fewer customers are coming in'
Phung Minh Hoang, from Vietnam, sits behind the cash register at a small Asian food shop near the central train station as he plays with this smartphone. At the moment, there isn't a customer in sight. Is it because of the coronavirus?
"I'd say the coronavirus has affected business. Fewer customers are coming in. But no one has actually said anything about the virus," he says. He tells us that sales have fallen over the past week — not by much, but still noticeably.
In nail salons, customers and manicurists sit very close to one another. In one such shop in the center of Bonn, a young Asian man is doing a customer's nails. He doesn't want to be recorded, nor does he want to give us his name. Nevertheless, he concedes that normally all of his colleagues would be working right now, but some customers are staying away — and his colleagues are forced to wait around. He says he isn't sure why that is. Asked if it has anything to do with the coronavirus, he says, "It might, but I'm not sure."
The situation was the same at an Asian restaurant we visited. An employee there, who also did not want to give his name, told us that fewer guests are dining at the establishment these days.
Normal, but …
Anyone who has read this far might get the impression that the social media reports of Asians in Germany being avoided are true. But that is only half of the story. At a second nail salon, all three Asian employees are very busy giving manicures. They tell us business is normal. That is something we heard throughout the day at a number of Asian restaurants and shops.
When asked if business has been negatively impacted, Zhang Baoxiang, the owner of an Asian supermarket, says: "No. Everything is normal in Germany — Chinese, Germans — everything's normal. No different than before." Huang Fu Zhang, the owner of Ocean Paradise, a Chinese restaurant on a Chinese-style ship docked on the Rhine, concurs. The Shanghai-born restaurateur says he hasn't lost any business. He says everything is normal — well, almost everything.
He tells us, "Last night someone made a prank call. They said they wanted to come for dinner, but didn't want the virus. That really kind of annoyed me." He says he didn't appreciate the joke.
Read more: Coronavirus: Shunning is 'sad, wrong, no surprise'
Georg Türk is a member of the China-Germany Friendship Association and the CEO of DeKang, a company that advises German companies operating in China. He tells us the virus has directly disrupted at least one aspect of his job — he was scheduled to host a group of Chinese visitors at the end of the month, but the group was forced to delay their travel plans.
Türk also mentions a birthday party he attended over the weekend. He says when people found out what he did for a living, they began asking questions about when he had last been to China, and if he was ill. He says the questions were half-joking, half-serious, and he told them, "don't get carried away." He says he has yet to hear about discrimination from any of his Chinese friends.
But not everyone has shared a similar experience. One woman employed at an Asian takeaway restaurant said that when her friends were at the drug store the other day, the cashier immediately reached for the disinfectant spray after they paid.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan
On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
New strain of coronavirus identified
Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First death in China
On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Virus reaches neighboring countries
In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Transmission unclear
Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Millions under lockdown
China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
A global health emergency?
More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Coronavirus reaches Europe
On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Lunar New Year holiday extended
The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close
Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Germany braces for virus
On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First cases confirmed in Germany
On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
International evacuations begin
On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
WHO declares global health emergency
On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany
On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrived at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees were taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they were set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees were said to be infected with the new virus.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First death outside China
The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days
The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opened on February 3. The hospital aimed to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus.
Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr