DNC: Walz gets spotlight among party heavyweights

08/22/2024 August 22, 2024 Walz introduces himself alongside party stalwarts

Tim Walz is a relative unknown to American voters. On Wednesday, he is slated to introduce himself.

Despite Republican attempts to brand him a "radical Socialist" who "is worse than Bernie [Sanders]," Walz is often seen as a straight-talking — at times folksy — down-to-earth, middle-class Midwesterner.

Minnesotans regularly rank among the happiest Americans and Walz seems to embody that. His message is one of conviction and determination.

Walz will likely speak of his childhood in Nebraska, his years in the National Guard, his work as a high school teacher and football coach, in the US House of Representatives and as governor of Minnesota.

That down-to-earth reputation could be key to Harris and Walz securing victory in Midwestern swing states and when it comes to connecting with working-class voters, providing a balance to Harris' West Coast background.

Besides Walz, key speakers to take the stage on Wednesday are former President Bill Clinton and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a fellow Midwesterner.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and numerous swing-state governors and senators are also set to address the DNC.