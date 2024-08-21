DNC: Walz gets spotlight among party heavyweights

Skip next section Harris' main fundraisers raised 4 times as much as Trump in July

Kamala Harris' main campaign fundraising group raised four times as much money in July as Donald Trump's campaign did, according to a federal disclosure filed late Tuesday.

Democratic Vice President Harris' campaign told the Federal Election Commission it raised $204 million (€183 million) last month, compared to $48 million reported to the body by Republican former President Trump's main fundraising group.

Harris' figures include money raised during the month before she launched her candidacy on July 21, when President Joe Biden folded his flagging reelection effort.

Biden endorsed Harris, who took over control of his fundraising group. The records show the group raised more than $60 million in the first three days of Harris' candidacy. Harris also outspent Trump during the month, $81 million to $24 million, according to their FEC reports.

While the candidates and their parties work together, the sums raised are important because the campaigns are, by law, given steep discounts on television ads, while the parties and other allied groups must pay full price.