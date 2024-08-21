DNC: Tim Walz formally accepts vice president nomination

08/22/2024 August 22, 2024 Walz accepts nomination as Harris running mate

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president in a keynote speech at the convention, calling it "the honor of my life."

An emotional Walz used his Democratic National Convention address to thank the packed arena for "bringing the joy" to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason — we love this country," Walz said in Chicago.

Walz talked about his upbringing in a small town in Nebraska as the son of a Korean War Veteran who died relatively young of lung cancer. He discussed his years in the National Guard and his career as a high school teacher and sports coach.

"It was those players and my students who inspired me to run for Congress. They saw in me what I hoped to instill in them — a commitment to the common good, an understanding that we’re all in this together. And the belief that a single person can make a real difference for their neighbors," he said.

He also highlighted key policy proposals, such as middle and working class tax cuts and housing infrastructure.

Vice President Kamala Harris will address the gathering on its final night on Thursday.