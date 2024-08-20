DNC: Obamas fire up Democrats and strongly endorse Harris

Skip next section 'Kamala Harris is ready for the job,' Obama says

"Kamala Harris is ready for the job. This is a person who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice," Obama said during his speech.

“As Attorney General of the most populous state in the country, she fought big banks and for-profit colleges, securing billions of dollars for the people they had scammed,” he said.

“After the home mortgage crisis, she pushed me and my administration hard to make sure homeowners got a fair settlement.”

Obama also praised Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“I love this guy,” he said before cracking: “You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some consultant, they come from his closet, and they’ve been through some stuff.”

He ended his 30-minute speech on stage by saying that it was time to get to work to make sure that Harris-Walz win the election contest: "So let’s get to work. God bless you, and God Bless the United States of America."