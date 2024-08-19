DNC kicks off in Chicago with Biden headlining first night

08/20/2024 August 20, 2024 Hillary Clinton hails Harris for possibly breaking 'glass ceiling'

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, spoke at the Democratic National Convention and presented a vision of Harris on the "other side of that glass ceiling" if she is elected as the US' first woman president in November.

"The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible, but not guaranteed," she said.

"And now, we are writing a new chapter in America's story," Clinton said. "Kamala has the character, experience and vision to lead us forward."

Clinton was the first woman to secure a major US party's nomination as candidate for president.

She criticized Trump, pointing to the former president's numerous legal troubles.

"Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history, the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," she said, referring to his conviction in the so-called hush money trial.

Clinton served as secretary of state between 2009 and 2013 under former President Barack Obama and was first lady to former President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001.