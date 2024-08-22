DNC: Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nomination

08/23/2024 August 23, 2024 Trump sharply criticizes Harris' immigration policy

On the eve of Kamala Harris's much-anticipated convention speech, her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, lashed out at her immigration policies.

In the battleground state of Arizona, Trump gave a speech on Thursday near the wall on the border with Mexico that has been built under his presidency.

Recounting stories of people he said were killed by migrants who had come across the border illegally.

"As Kamala gives her convention speech tonight, she will not mention the victims. She won't even mention their names," Trump said.

Trump invited relatives of two victims to join him in front of the wall. Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was killed in Houston, said the men charged with killing her child should have been in immigration detention.

She implored Americans to vote for Trump, saying he would get the border controlled.