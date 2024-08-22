DNC: Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nomination

DNC: Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nominationPublished August 23, 2024last updated August 23, 2024
What you need to know
- The Democratic National Convention wraps up with a speech by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is accepting her party's nomination for president
- Harris is set to vow to be a 'president for all Americans,' according to excerpts released by her campaign
- Pro-Palestinian delegates are staging a protest after they said they were not allowed to speak at the DNC
WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris delivers nomination acceptance speech
Trump sharply criticizes Harris' immigration policy
On the eve of Kamala Harris's much-anticipated convention speech, her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, lashed out at her immigration policies.
In the battleground state of Arizona, Trump gave a speech on Thursday near the wall on the border with Mexico that has been built under his presidency.
Recounting stories of people he said were killed by migrants who had come across the border illegally.
"As Kamala gives her convention speech tonight, she will not mention the victims. She won't even mention their names," Trump said.
Trump invited relatives of two victims to join him in front of the wall. Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn was killed in Houston, said the men charged with killing her child should have been in immigration detention.
She implored Americans to vote for Trump, saying he would get the border controlled.
Speech excerpts: Harris vows to be 'president for all Americans'
Kamala Harris will pledge to be a "president for all Americans" in her speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to excerpts released by her campaign.
"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a President for all Americans," Harris will tell the audience. "I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads — and listens."
She will also tell voters they have a chance to chart a "new way forward" as Americans this November.
"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past," Harris will say, according to the excerpts. "A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."
Harris will try to redefine herself for America and draw a sharp contrast with Republican Donald Trump.
"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious," Harris will say, accepting the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination.
Speculation swirls that Beyonce will perform at DNC
Intense speculation that megastar Beyonce will perform at the DNC has been building on the Internet for the past few hours.
The pop icon has already given Harris permission to use her hit song "Freedom" as a campaign anthem. But many have surmised that Beyonce herself will make an appearance at the Democratic convention.
They point to a cryptic tweet from a top Harris aide, as well as an afternoon soundcheck inside the United Center that included the Beyonce song "Cuff It."
Beyonce isn't the only star rumored to make a surprise appearance. Some on social media postulated that Taylor Swift might also make an appearance.
The first nights of the DNC featured performances by Atlanta rapper Lil Jon, Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, R&B stars Stevie Wonder and John Legend.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey also gave an energetic speech in support of the party's ticket. Pop star Pink is scheduled to perform on the final night.
Pro-Palestinian delegates say they were not allowed to speak at DNC
Leaders of an "Uncommitted" movement that won hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries across the country in protest of the Israeli-Hamas war have been negotiating for weeks to secure a speaking slot for a Palestinian-American at the Democratic National Convention.
But the negotiations stalled late Wednesday, when leaders of the movement say a Democratic National Committee official called and delivered a firm response: "The answer is no."
The leader, Abbas Alawieh, an "Uncommitted" delegate to the convention and co-founder of the movement, described the call as shocking after weeks of what he felt were positive talks.
In response, he and other delegates decided to stage a sit-in outside Chicago's United Center, where the convention is being held. They spent the night on the sidewalk Wednesday and vowed to stay until their demands were met or the convention ended Thursday night.
Harris is expected to formally accept nomination
The Democratic National Convention closes on Thursday. The theme for the final night is "For Our Future," according to convention organizers.
Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination for president in a speech that is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.
According to her aides, the 59-year-old Democrat will highlight in her speech her life as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, as well as deliver a robust denunciation of her rival former President Donald Trump.
The speech comes after a week in which the Democratic Party's most prominent figures rallied the party faithful.
What happened earlier at the DNC?
After a raucous send-off of US President Joe Biden on day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, and a message of rekindled hope for America's future as told by Michelle and Barack Obama on day two, day three saw vice-presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota step into the limelight.
On the first day, Biden received an emotional welcome when he said that choosing Kamala Harris as his vice president was the "best decision" he had ever made.
On day two, the Obamas delivered a message of rejuvenated political hope amid a party-like atmosphere, often poking fun at the narrow-minded privilege and strange racial obsessions behind the rantings and policies of Harris' Republican challenger, Donald Trump. They also urged Democrats to prepare for the political battle facing them in their effort to get Harris elected president.
On day three, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president in a keynote speech at the convention, calling it "the honor of my life."
An emotional Walz used his DNC address to thank the packed arena for "bringing the joy" to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate, Harris.
dh/fb (AP, Reuters)