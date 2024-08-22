DNC: Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nomination

Skip next section Harris promises to stand with Ukraine and get Gaza cease-fire deal done

Kamala Harris also outlined her foreign policy priorities in her nomination acceptance speech.

She vowed to "stand strong" with Ukraine and NATO allies if she became president.

Harris said that now was the time for a cease-fire in Gaza and a deal to free the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself," Harris said, while adding: "What has happened in Gaza is devastating" and "heartbreaking."

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination," Harris said.

She also said she will never "cozy up" to dictators like her Republican opponent Donald Trump has done.