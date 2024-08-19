DNC: Biden to speak on opening night at Chicago convention

Skip next section Harris expected to be formally announced as Democrats nomination for president

08/19/2024 August 19, 2024 Harris expected to be formally announced as Democrats nomination for president

Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic party's nomination to be its presidential candidate on Thursday night with a speech at the United Center in Chicago.

Harris is heading into the convention on the crest of a wave after her campaign broke records for fundraising and turned opinion polls in some battleground states in Democrats' favor.

Incumbent Joe Biden announced he would step aside after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump on June 27 prompted allies, major donors and other party supporters to question is suitability for another four years.

Polls a month ago showed Trump with a clear lead over Biden, but Harris has made inroads, including in many of the country's most competitive states, such as Pennsylvania.