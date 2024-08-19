DNC: Biden to speak on opening night at Chicago convention

DNC: Biden to speak on opening night at Chicago conventionAugust 19, 2024
What you need to know
- The United Center in Chicago will see Vice President Kamala Harris officially accept the party's nomination for president
- Joe Biden will address attendees on Monday night, as will his wife Jill Biden
- Protests have been planned by activists who oppose the Democratic Party's policies on the Israel-Hamas war.
Here are the latest developments of the first day of the DNC in the run-up to the US Election in November:
Harris expected to be formally announced as Democrats nomination for president
Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic party's nomination to be its presidential candidate on Thursday night with a speech at the United Center in Chicago.
Harris is heading into the convention on the crest of a wave after her campaign broke records for fundraising and turned opinion polls in some battleground states in Democrats' favor.
Incumbent Joe Biden announced he would step aside after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump on June 27 prompted allies, major donors and other party supporters to question is suitability for another four years.
Polls a month ago showed Trump with a clear lead over Biden, but Harris has made inroads, including in many of the country's most competitive states, such as Pennsylvania.
Protesters plan large marches and rallies as Democratic National Convention kicks off
Activists are gathering in Chicago outside the Democratic National Convention, attempting to highlight issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights, and, in particular, the conflict in Gaza.
Protesters say their plans have not changed since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Democrats quickly rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Their issues cover climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, to name a few, but many protesters agree that pressing for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war is the protesters' top message, comparing it to the Vietnam War.
Chicago leaders say they're committed to keeping protests peaceful.
"The city of Chicago is really good at things like this," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a Monday news conference. "We are ready."
What to expect
With November's US presidential election looming large, the Democratic Party is gearing up for a political event: the Democratic National Convention (DNC), set to start on Monday, and conclude on Thursday, August 22, in Chicago.
Organizers expect to host over 5,000 Democratic delegates, high-profile guests and party officials from various parts of the United States. The convention will also see 12,000 volunteers and some 50,000 visitors attending the event.
President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are all expected to speak at the event. Harris is set to give an address on the last day of the party conference.
The conference will be held at two main locations. The United Center will host official proceedings, speeches and high-profile televised events. McCormick Place will be the site of daytime party meetings, consultations and briefings.
jsi/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)