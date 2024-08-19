DNC: Biden passes torch to Harris in convention speech

08/20/2024 August 20, 2024 Biden: 'America I love you'

The president closed out his speech with an emotional declaration of love for his country.

"America, I gave my best to you," he said, following a speech where he defended his record on climate, reproductive rights, infrastructure and healthcare. He touted the role of his 2022 Inflation Reduction Act in reducing carbon emissions, and the number of newly insured Americans under an expanded Medicaid program.

Biden also highlighted the strength of women in forcing political change, citing the overwhelming grassroots response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"MAGA Republicans found out the power of women in 2022. And Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024. Watch," Biden said.