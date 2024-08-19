DNC: Biden passes torch to Harris in convention speech

08/20/2024 August 20, 2024 Biden: Protesters 'have a point'

The president also used his speech to acknowledge the protestors who had gathered outside the DNC to voice their disapproval of his handling the Israel-Hamas war, particularly the sale of US arms weapons to Israel.

"Those protesters out in the street, they have a point, a lot of innocent people are being killed, both sides," he said.

"We’re working around the clock, my secretary of state, to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now," Biden said. "To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Monday, and had said that Israel had accepted some new proposals ahead of ceasefire talks in Egypt later this week.

But it appears that one of the biggest takeaways from the night was that protesters had a relatively muted impact on the gathering itself. American media outlets reported that the number of protesters appeared to be in the "low thousands" when a much bigger crowd was expected.