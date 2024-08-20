DNC: Barack Obama to headline day 2

DNC: Barack Obama to headline day 2Published August 20, 2024last updated August 20, 2024
What you need to know
Day two of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, will get underway 30 minutes earlier today after yesterday's program stretched deep into the night, leading to cancelled speakers and performances.
Tuesday's line-up of speakers will include Kamala Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama.
Obama to make case for Harris
Former US President Barack Obama, to whom Harris has been a longtime political ally, remains the most popular Democrat in the US, one who remains relatable yet possesses the ability to clearly lay out policy differences between his party and Donald Trump's Republicans.
His speech — which comes one night after his former vice-president, incumbent President Joe Biden, received a standing ovation when he wrapped up his farewell speech well after midnight — will reportedly focus on the issues that will lift Harris to victory while at the same time urging fellow Democrats to work hard to secure that victory over the next 11 weeks.
"President Obama believes this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and is committed to doing all he can to elect Vice President Harris and Democrats across the country," according to Obama advisor Eric Schultz.
Obama, whom a Harris aid says offers advice to the vice president, will also stump for Harris on the campaign trail, most prominently, in a number of key battleground states.