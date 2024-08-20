DNC: Barack Obama to headline day 2

DNC: Barack Obama to headline day 2Published August 20, 2024last updated August 21, 2024
Day two of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, will get underway 30 minutes earlier today after yesterday's program stretched deep into the night, leading to cancelled speakers and performances.
Tuesday's line-up of speakers will include Kamala Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama.
German Chancellor Scholz adds his assessment
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an interview to be aired on Germany's Sat.1 TV Tuesday evening, voiced confidence in Harris' ability to lead the US.
"I know her well. She would certainly make a good president," the German politician said without weighing in on whether he would prefer her to Donald Trump, noting only: "Kamala Harris is a very good politician who will stick to what is important for us, with good cooperation across the Atlantic, between the USA and Europe, between the USA and Germany."
What else to expect in day 2 of the DNC?
Activists protesting US foreign policy will also be allowed to voice to party leaders their concern over the plight of Palestinians caught between Hamas Islamists and Israeli Defense Forces as the war in Gaza stretches into its tenth month.
Although the Harris campaign has signaled no endorsement of demands that the US withdraw support for Israel in order to force a Gaza cease-fire, the invitation is seen as an attempt to cool emotions among activist students as well as the Arab-Americans who voted Democrat in the 2020 election.
Democrats will also make room for another group that is rarely heard at such party confabs: Republicans.
A number of former GOP leaders, including US Representative Adam Kinzinger, as well as former high-ranking Trump staffers, are set to deliver remarks on the threat to US democracy they say the Republican standard bearer represents.
Obama to make case for Harris
Former US President Barack Obama, to whom Harris has been a longtime political ally, remains the most popular Democrat in the US, one who remains relatable yet possesses the ability to clearly lay out policy differences between his party and Donald Trump's Republicans.
His speech — which comes one night after his former vice-president, incumbent President Joe Biden, received a standing ovation when he wrapped up his farewell speech well after midnight — will reportedly focus on the issues that will lift Harris to victory while at the same time urging fellow Democrats to work hard to secure that victory over the next 11 weeks.
"President Obama believes this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and is committed to doing all he can to elect Vice President Harris and Democrats across the country," according to Obama advisor Eric Schultz.
Obama, whom a Harris aid says offers advice to the vice president, will also stump for Harris on the campaign trail, most prominently, in a number of key battleground states.