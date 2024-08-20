DNC: Barack Obama to headline day 2

Skip next section What else to expect in day 2 of the DNC?

08/21/2024 August 21, 2024 What else to expect in day 2 of the DNC?

Activists protesting US foreign policy will also be allowed to voice to party leaders their concern over the plight of Palestinians caught between Hamas Islamists and Israeli Defense Forces as the war in Gaza stretches into its tenth month.

Although the Harris campaign has signaled no endorsement of demands that the US withdraw support for Israel in order to force a Gaza cease-fire, the invitation is seen as an attempt to cool emotions among activist students as well as the Arab-Americans who voted Democrat in the 2020 election.

Democrats will also make room for another group that is rarely heard at such party confabs: Republicans.

A number of former GOP leaders, including US Representative Adam Kinzinger, as well as former high-ranking Trump staffers, are set to deliver remarks on the threat to US democracy they say the Republican standard bearer represents.