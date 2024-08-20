DNC: Barack Obama headlines day 2

Skip next section 'We will chart a new way forward,' says Harris in Wisconsin

08/21/2024 August 21, 2024 'We will chart a new way forward,' says Harris in Wisconsin

Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin, with a rally in the same arena where Republicans held their convention last month.

Harris said she is running "a people-powered campaign."

"Together we will chart a new way forward," the vice president said.

"A future for freedom, opportunity, of optimism and faith," she added.

Parts of her speech in Wisconsin was broadcast to the DNC, where Barack Obama was set to endorse her presidential win.