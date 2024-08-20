DNC: Barack Obama headlines day 2

DNC: Barack Obama headlines day 2Published August 20, 2024last updated August 21, 2024
What you need to know
Day two of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago is underway.
The line-up of speakers includes Kamala Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama.
Michelle Obama: Hope 'is making a comeback'
Former US first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris while addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, saying, "She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency."
"Her story is your story, my story. It is the story of the vast majority of Americans who are trying to build a better life," Michelle said in front of the cheering crowd, referring to Harris as "my girl."
"Something magically wonderful is in the air," she said, adding: "It's the contagious power of hope."
Hope, the motto of Barrack Obama's successful 2008 campaign, "is making a comeback," his wife said.
'We will chart a new way forward,' says Harris in Wisconsin
Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin, with a rally in the same arena where Republicans held their convention last month.
Harris said she is running "a people-powered campaign."
"Together we will chart a new way forward," the vice president said.
"A future for freedom, opportunity, of optimism and faith," she added.
Parts of her speech in Wisconsin was broadcast to the DNC, where Barack Obama was set to endorse her presidential win.
Former Republicans support Harris at DNC
Republicans who left the GOP after Donald Trump took over, switched to Harris's side on Tuesday night. Those included Trump's former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
While addressing the DNC, Grisham spoke about her journey from being a Trump "true believer" to becoming the first senior White House staffer to resign after the January attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol.
"He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she said. "Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people. And she has my vote."
Republican Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, is also expected to address the DNC later in the evening.
Protest arrests and enhanced security
Security around the United Center where the convention is being held was tightened Tuesday after dozens of individuals broke off from a pro-Palestinian march Monday to briefly breach police fences before being repulsed.
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said the perimeter had since been fortified and that 13 arrests — for infractions ranging from resisting arrest to aggravated battery — had been made as a result of yesterday's events.
At least four people who were demonstrating outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago were handcuffed and moved away from the protest site.
Snelling praised the restraint of police officers at the scene and was careful not to infer that all protesters were violent, saying the vast majority of the roughly 3,500 people gathered were peaceful.
Where is Kamala Harris?
Vice President Kamala Harris — who has been likened to female Democratic trailblazers such as Shirley Chisholm and Geraldine Ferraro — will campaign in nearby Milwaukee Tuesday, in a speech that will be live-streamed at the Chicago convention, before returning to receive Obama's endorsement.
Her opponent, Donald Trump, meanwhile, has set up a counter-programming stand staffed by party loyalists residing at his Trump Hotel Chicago. There, placards decry the Trump-branded, "Kamala Crime Crisis," a retread of the "Biden Crime Crisis."
Trump himself will campaign in neighboring Michigan on Tuesday, where he is staging a "Make America Safe Again" rally in Howell, a Republican stronghold northwest of Detroit. The city made national headlines recently when white supremacists chanting Nazi and Trump slogans paraded through the city.
The Trump campaign brushed off attempts by the Harris campaign to tie the candidate to Howell's long history of close ties to the Ku Klux Klan — saying the campaign has no intention of stirring racial animus. Trump, who came to power in part claiming that Barack Obama was a Kenyan Muslim not born in the US — none off which is true — has repeatedly attacked Harris on the basis of her gender and race.
German Chancellor Scholz adds his assessment
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an interview to be aired on Germany's Sat.1 TV Tuesday evening, voiced confidence in Harris' ability to lead the US.
"I know her well. She would certainly make a good president," the German politician said without weighing in on whether he would prefer her to Donald Trump, noting only: "Kamala Harris is a very good politician who will stick to what is important for us, with good cooperation across the Atlantic, between the USA and Europe, between the USA and Germany."
What else to expect in day 2 of the DNC?
Activists protesting US foreign policy will also be allowed to voice to party leaders their concern over the plight of Palestinians caught between Hamas Islamists and Israeli Defense Forces as the war in Gaza stretches into its tenth month.
Although the Harris campaign has signaled no endorsement of demands that the US withdraw support for Israel in order to force a Gaza cease-fire, the invitation is seen as an attempt to cool emotions among activist students as well as the Arab-Americans who voted Democrat in the 2020 election.
Democrats will also make room for another group that is rarely heard at such party confabs: Republicans.
A number of former GOP leaders, including US Representative Adam Kinzinger, as well as former high-ranking Trump staffers, are set to deliver remarks on the threat to US democracy they say the Republican standard bearer represents.
Obama to make case for Harris
Former US President Barack Obama, to whom Harris has been a longtime political ally, remains the most popular Democrat in the US, one who remains relatable yet possesses the ability to clearly lay out policy differences between his party and Donald Trump's Republicans.
His speech — which comes one night after his former vice-president, incumbent President Joe Biden, received a standing ovation when he wrapped up his farewell speech well after midnight — will reportedly focus on the issues that will lift Harris to victory while at the same time urging fellow Democrats to work hard to secure that victory over the next 11 weeks.
"President Obama believes this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and is committed to doing all he can to elect Vice President Harris and Democrats across the country," according to Obama advisor Eric Schultz.
Obama, whom a Harris aid says offers advice to the vice president, will also stump for Harris on the campaign trail, most prominently, in a number of key battleground states.
What happened on day 1 of the DNC?
