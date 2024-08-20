DNC: Barack Obama headlines day 2

08/21/2024 August 21, 2024 Michelle Obama: Hope 'is making a comeback'

Michelle Obama, who is seen as one of the figures on top of the Democrats' wish list as a future president, threw her support behind Harris Image: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Former US first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris while addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, saying, "She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency."

"Her story is your story, my story. It is the story of the vast majority of Americans who are trying to build a better life," Michelle said in front of the cheering crowd, referring to Harris as "my girl."

"Something magically wonderful is in the air," she said, adding: "It's the contagious power of hope."

Hope, the motto of Barrack Obama's successful 2008 campaign, "is making a comeback," his wife said.