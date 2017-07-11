Djokovic handed prizes to young players day after testing for COVID-19

Tennis men's world number one Novak Djokovic was apparently at a young players' event in Belgrade without a mask a day after he — according to his lawyers in Australia — tested positive for COVID-19.

The vaccine-skeptic Serbian star, who has been holed up in a Melbourne immigration facility for several days, is fighting to overturn the shock cancellation of his visa over his COVID-19 vaccine status.

His team claimed his PCR test on December 16 returned positive.

But pictures shared by the Belgrade tennis federation in a Facebook post showed Djokovic handing over cups and prizes to the best young players in the city on December 17.

Djokovic was seen posing with the federation's officials and some 20 young players holding cups and awards. No one is wearing a mask in any of the pictures.

Djokovic also attended another gathering on December 16, the day of his test, when the Serbian national postal service launched a series of stamps in his honor.

"An honor to receive my very own Serbian stamp," he said on his Instagram. "Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift."

Djokovic also did not make any public reference to testing positive, unlike when he contracted the virus in June 2020.

According to government guidelines in Serbia, those testing positive for COVID-19 are directed to isolate for 14 days, even if they are asymptomatic.

The case has polarized opinions in Serbia and elicited support from Djokovic fans worldwide. When faced with the images of Djokovic mingling with the public, some of them speculated that the nine-time Australian Open champion had not received test results ahead of the events. When asked for comment by Serbian daily Danas, Djokovic's PR team said they "would not comment on anything until the court proceedings are finished" on advice of the athlete's lawyers.

What is the argument of Djokovic's legal team?

On Saturday, his lawyers said in a 32-page court filing that he was granted an exemption due to contracting — and recovering from — the virus in December.

Djokovic's team argues that he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption under the guidance of Australia's own immunization advisory body.

He was thus cleared to play in the Australian Open by Tennis Australia after his application was approved by two independent medical panels, his lawyers said.

Australian authorities to file defense

The Australian government, however, insists that a recent infection only counts as an exception for citizens and residents, not foreign nationals entering the country.

But according to Djokovic's lawsuit, the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him this month saying he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.

Authorities will file a legal defense of their decision to revoke Djokovic's visa on Sunday.

The Home Affairs department had previously asked for an extension, but this request was overturned by a judge, said a court representative quoted by Reuters news agency.

The judge is set to hear Djokovic's case on Monday, a week before Australian Open is set to start.

